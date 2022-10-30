Perfect weather for Halloween weekend in Central Texas

The weather is lovely for Sunday, Oct. 31, perfect for Halloween weekend!

Highs are in the mid-70s this afternoon, and winds are light from the northwest. Humidity is low Sunday, but will be on the rise as we move into a brand-new week.

Make sure you go outside and enjoy your Sunday Funday. Halloween is just one day away!

There is a tiny chance you could run into some wet weather while trick or treating. If you see any rainfall, it will be light and pass by quickly! Rain chances increase after midnight and into Tuesday morning.