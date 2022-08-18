Storms break 51-day rainless streak in Austin area

Rain finally graced hot, dry Central Texas on Thursday.

Majority of Travis County saw around half an inch of rainfall, while downtown Austin saw about an inch and a half.

Just west of Rockdale in Milam County saw over three inches!

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday's rainfall broke a 51-day streak of no measurable rainfall in the Austin area.

One day of rain showers isn't all we are going to get, however.

Rain chances are expected to continue through the next several days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Friday, heavy rain is likely for parts of the southern Edwards Plateau, Hill County, IH35 and the Coastal Plains. A half inch to one inch of rain is possible.

The moisture is expected to lower temperatures to the mid 80s to lower 90s for the next week. Lows could dip into the 70s on Saturday morning.

The weekend is expected to be mostly dry, with some isolated showers mainly in the areas along the east side of IH35.

The Hill County could see heavy rains Monday through Wednesday.

