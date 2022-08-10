Rain likely in coming days and temperatures expected to dip below 100s

Rain is looking more likely in the coming days. Central Texas is looking at its best rain chances in six weeks along with milder days.

The dome of high pressure has moved out and a series of disturbances will glide across the area. These waves of low pressure will interact with the heat and moisture to create decent rain chances today through the weekend.

The storms today won't happen until late in the day, so we are bracing for the 60th triple-digit day.

The rain coverage will be hit-and-miss today and then more numerous Thursday and Friday.

Not expecting much severe weather but get ready for brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

With the chance of rain each day, the heat will relax and welcome back highs in the 90s.

