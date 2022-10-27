Rain and storms possible as front moves in to Central Texas

The sunny streak marches on today with big changes expected on Friday.

Sunshine for the win today with a warm breeze coming off the Gulf in advance of the next storm system allowing highs to return to the low 80s.

This will also lead to increasing clouds and humidity tonight getting the atmosphere ready to go to produce rain and storms tomorrow.

The low/front combo will make a move into our neighborhoods between sunrise and lunch tomorrow.

Heavy rain, small hail, damaging winds, and lots of lightning are possible with this line of storms.

