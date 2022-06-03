Rain chances today before temperatures heat up to triple digits

One more chance to see rain and then here comes an early Summer heatwave.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking a complex of storms in West Texas that is expected to have a chance to survive long enough to reach parts of Central Texas. The prime areas to see rain will be from Austin to Hill Country.

There isn't expected to be any severe weather but some storms could have gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and lightning.

If we are lucky enough to see rain, the totals will remain under half an inch.

Starting this weekend, the dome of high pressure moves in and dominates. As it pushes down on Texas, it will keep the rain out and trap in the extreme heat.

The Summer heat is coming! Starting this Sunday a triple digit streak will kick in and stay with us for much of next week.

