Rain possible as triple digit heat continues

Today will be the 14th day in a row with triple digits and 49 for the entire summer.

The door is still open for a few Gulf showers to slide into Central Texas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The prime area will be east of Austin late in the day.

The rain will be brief and rain totals low and people should look out for some lightning.

Even if you don't get any rain the nice breeze will feel good late in the day. Wind gusts will climb to the 25 to 35mph range by the evening.

Will rain chances trend upward this weekend or will the extreme heat take charge again?

