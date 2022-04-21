Rain possible as warm, humid weather conditions continue

It's a new day, but it's the same weather story as the weather pattern is on cruise control.

The Gulf of Mexico is open for business and a southerly breeze will continue to be a moisture pump keeping the area humid and warmer than average.

It will be a cloudy and drizzly start to the day, and then we will see some sun, but it may take a little longer than yesterday.

Leave the jacket at home today as temperatures will be around the 70s in the morning and then mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. The warm and muggy spell will roll on through the weekend.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is also still tracking the next Pacific low which is looking more and more likely to be the area's next rain machine.

