Thousands without power as storms roll through Central Texas

Thousands of people are without power as storms rolled through Central Texas.

Austin Energy and Oncor are reporting power outages in several areas. You can see Austin Energy's power outage map here and Oncor's map here.

Prairie Lea ISD announced that it was on a two-hour delay today due to a power outage.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch had been issued by for much of Central Texas but that has now been canceled.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (NWS SPC) forecasted a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather for Central Texas, including Austin and the Hill Country to our west.

Points south of San Marcos and east of Travis County have a VERY LOW RISK for severe weather.

The line of strong to severe thunderstorms that moved through Central Texas did contain strong winds and the threat of some small hail and a very low chance of a tornado.

Flooding was also a concern but there have been no reports of any substantial flooding issues.

The storms will weaken slightly as they move eastward towards the I-35 corridor bringing widespread wind gusts of 35-50mph and isolated wind gusts of 60+. The storms will blow through Austin and I-35 between 4-7 a.m., moving east by 8 a.m.

