Slightly warmer temperatures, isolated showers possible late in the day

The front that arrived over the weekend will hit the reverse button and turn into a warm front.

It'll be slightly warmer the next few days and slowly become more humid.

Along the warm front today, the heating of the day could turn on very isolated showers late in the day.

Most of the area will stay dry with highs a little warmer than average.

The warm spell rolls on this week.

As the Gulf breeze returns so will the higher humidity and pop-up isolated showers by the weekend.

