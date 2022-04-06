Strong winds bring huge spike of oak pollen to Austin

The cold front that moved through Central Texas was a dry and windy one. We didn't see any rain, but it sure did stir up the oak pollen and dust as it was arriving this morning.

The northerly wind will keep temperatures in check and away from the 90s, according to Zack Shields. It should feel like a normal April afternoon with temperatures in the 70s.

However, with the drought ongoing, very low humidity, and gusty winds, the fire danger is reaching very high levels. Please no outdoor burning and if you see smoke report it immediately.

The area is under a WIND ADVISORY through mid-afternoon and a RED FLAG WARNING has also been posted for Central Texas until 8 p.m. on April 6.

