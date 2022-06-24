Summer front coming soon, temperatures remain in triple digits through the weekend

Today will be the ninth day in a row with triple digits and temperatures will be nearing the record high of 105.

The dome of high pressure will get stronger promoting sunny, very hot, and dry conditions through the weekend.

Three more days in the 100s and then it is time to get excited with a Summer front coming to town.

It's looking more and more likely we will get heat relief and several rounds of rain in the area early next week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

