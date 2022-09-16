Summer-like temperatures forecasted with isolated showers possible

The humidity is back!

With the winds coming off the Gulf, the moisture is surging into Central Texas. This will lead to cloudy mornings and hotter feels like temperatures the next few days.

We will be watching out for the Coastal showers moving this way late in the day.

The prime spots for afternoon rain will be east of Austin. The showers won't last too long and will be out of here by this evening with low rain totals.

Getting hotter and more humid this weekend and there is a very good chance of this trend continuing next week.

