Lee County murder suspect surrenders in Midland: police

The final suspect in connection to a March 5 murder surrendered himself to authorities in Midland, Texas on Thursday.

19-year-old Tavion Malique Williams surrendered himself to the authorities in Midland. Williams was taken into custody by Midland police.

This comes after two other suspects were arrested in the same murder case.

An arrest affidavit says that Williams, 18-year-old Jayden DAngelo Medearis and 27-year-old Atlantic Anthony Eredia-Johnson shot and killed 36-year-old Carlos Ramone Greene in a robbery.

Court documents say that the suspects decided on the spur of the moment to kill Greene.