Expand / Collapse search

Lee County murder suspect surrenders in Midland: police

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 26, 2024 3:18pm CDT
Lee County
FOX 7 Austin

LEE COUNTY, Texas - The final suspect in connection to a March 5 murder surrendered himself to authorities in Midland, Texas on Thursday.

19-year-old Tavion Malique Williams surrendered himself to the authorities in Midland. Williams was taken into custody by Midland police.

Homicide suspects in Lee County arrested

Two men have been arrested and one is still at large after a March homicide at a Lee County residence.

This comes after two other suspects were arrested in the same murder case.

MORE COVERAGE

An arrest affidavit says that Williams, 18-year-old Jayden DAngelo Medearis and 27-year-old Atlantic Anthony Eredia-Johnson shot and killed 36-year-old Carlos Ramone Greene in a robbery.

Court documents say that the suspects decided on the spur of the moment to kill Greene.