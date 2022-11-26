Sunshine returns, bringing warmer weekend weather to Austin

After a very active weather pattern overnight, there is finally some blue sky mixed in with clouds over Downtown Austin.

As the day continues, get ready for less cloud cover and more sunshine. We will warm up to about 60 with breezy westerly winds with gusts of about 30 mph.

Get ready for a picture-perfect Sunday Funday with lots of sunshine and a high of around 70 degrees.

Enjoy this fantastic weekend weather and spend some time outside!

