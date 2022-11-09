Expand / Collapse search

More sunshine today as countdown to cold front begins

Temperatures reaching the 80s today but, as Zack Shields tells us, we could see temperatures in the 30s this week.

AUSTIN, Texas - Less rain and more sunshine expected today. 

The warm and humid streak will continue with highs climbing into the low 80s with a stronger Gulf breeze. 

Tonight the clouds, fog and drizzle will return after midnight with lows in the mid 60s. 

The next powerful Pacific system is getting closer. As it pivots into the Midwest, the low will force a strong cold front into Texas on Friday. 

It's trending colder and wetter with the front. 

We will talk about how much rain we will get, time out the front and show you how cold it will be coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin

Staying live and local until 10 a.m.

