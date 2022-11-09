More sunshine today as countdown to cold front begins

Less rain and more sunshine expected today.

The warm and humid streak will continue with highs climbing into the low 80s with a stronger Gulf breeze.

Tonight the clouds, fog and drizzle will return after midnight with lows in the mid 60s.

The next powerful Pacific system is getting closer. As it pivots into the Midwest, the low will force a strong cold front into Texas on Friday.

It's trending colder and wetter with the front.

We will talk about how much rain we will get, time out the front and show you how cold it will be coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Staying live and local until 10 a.m.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.