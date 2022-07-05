Hotter temperatures are expected with highs at or above 100

We are off to the hottest start to July since 2005.

This will be the 4th day in row with a high of 101.

The Gulf breeze continues to usher in the moisture, so it will feel hotter with heat indices at 102 to 107 for several hours this afternoon. Turning breezy with a southerly wind of 10 to 15 mph by afternoon making it feel tolerable in the shade and keeping the air quality good.

The heat dome will get stronger later this week and push highs closer to record territory this weekend.

Your body will need help staying cool so take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated and avoid being outside if you can in the mid to late afternoon.

The next time we can put in a slim chance of rain won't be until the middle of next week. The brutally hot and dry Summer continues.

