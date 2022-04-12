Texas prepares state resources ahead of severe storms, wildfire danger

article

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is preparing additional state resources for mobilization as Texans face critical-to-extreme wildfire weather conditions in the western half of the state and severe storm threats in the eastern half of the state.

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) is operating at Level II: Escalated Response in support of severe weather and wildfire response, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The increased risk of severe storms brings potential for large hail, damaging winds, tornados, and flash flooding in North, Central, and East Texas through Wednesday. There is also a heightened threat of fire danger through Wednesday includes the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, West Texas, Big Country, Concho Valley, Texoma, and the Border Region.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, a Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak is possible today in the Texas Panhandle. This may impact communities near Canadian, Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, and Midland where extremely dry vegetation will be subjected to above normal temperatures, low humidity, and high wind speeds.

"The State of Texas has mobilized resources for West and East Texas ahead of critical fire weather and severe storm threats in those regions, respectively," said Governor Abbott. "Texans are encouraged to remain resilient and heed the guidance of local officials to protect their loved ones, and we thank our emergency responders who are working to protect our communities this Holy Week."

The following state agencies sent representatives are working alongside TDEM:

TAMFS has activated more than 325 state firefighters, 175 local firefighters from 56 different departments through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) including 45 engines, and has called in more than 100 firefighters from 12 states. TAMFS is utilizing more than 35 aviation resources including 3 large airtankers, 15 single engine air tankers, six air attack platforms, and five type 1 helicopters.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

More than 62 million Americans face threats of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail Tuesday

Severe storms possible, hail and damaging winds are main concerns

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter