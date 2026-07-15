Texas flooding: Over 25 rescues reported in Uvalde area as torrential rain continues

The Brief Parts of southern and Central Texas are dealing with heavy rain and flooding. Uvalde County officials said more than 25 rescues have been conducted as of Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service said some areas could see 10-20 inches of rain.



Parts of South Texas are still dealing with heavy rain and flooding Wednesday, with several counties in South and Central Texas under Flash Flood and Flood warnings.

Some areas have recorded nearly a foot of rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Rainfall reports for south-central Texas.

(FOX Weather)



The risk of flooding remains for parts of the Texas Hill Country through Thursday night. The National Weather Service said some areas under the Flood Watch could see 10-20 inches of rain.

City of Boerne responds to more than a dozen high water calls

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for Boerne on Wednesday afternoon, where 4–12 inches of rain fell.

Flash flooding has already started in the area and emergency crews are performing high water rescues, according to NWS.

The city has opened a shelter at the Boerne ISD Central Offices at 235 Johns Rd. for those needing a safe place to shelter.

Southwesten Kendall County is under a flash flood warning until 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The city said it had responded to 20 high water calls as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Of those rescues, the city said the fire department walked three people to safety. Another rescue was conducted by boat at Herff and River roads.

Crews perform rescues and evacuations across Uvalde County

In Uvalde on Wednesday morning, sheriff's deputies were seen evacuating a neighborhood because of flooding.

Uvalde County officials said Wednesday morning they had performed 25 rescues as of 9 a.m., but were still actively rescuing in the northern parts of the county where river levels were rising from Tuesday night's rainfall.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Aerial photos show flooding across Uvalde County. (Texas DPS)

New Braunfels closes access to Comal River

Officials in New Braunfels said that recreational access to the tourist-favorite Comal River has been closed because of rising water levels and continuing rainfall.