Texas weather: Comal River access closed due to heavy rain

The Brief Comal River recreational access temporarily closed Closure is due to heavy rainfall, rising water levels New Braunfels, Comal County under Flash Flood Warning until 3 p.m.



Recreational access to the Comal River has been temporarily closed due to heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

RELATED: Austin weather: Another 1 to 3 inches possible over next 48 hours

What they're saying:

Current conditions on the Comal River include poor water clarity, fast-moving water, and other hazardous conditions that make recreation unsafe, says the city of New Braunfels.

Staff will continue to monitor river conditions and will determine when it is safe to reopen the Comal River for recreational use.

The City's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) remains activated as officials monitor the evolving weather situation. The New Braunfels Fire Department swift water rescue teams remain prepared to respond if needed, and squad units have been converted to high-water vehicles to enhance emergency response capabilities, says the city.

City crews have pre-positioned barricades in flood-prone areas to facilitate road closures should conditions warrant.

What you can do:

Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor weather conditions closely and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

Motorists are reminded to:

Turn Around, Don't Drown when encountering water over a roadway

Never drive around barricades or through flooded streets

Big picture view:

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the New Braunfels area until 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.

The warning was triggered by Doppler radar indicating thunderstorms producing heavy rain just before 10 a.m. Between one and three inches of rain had already fallen at that point, with about more two to three inches possible.