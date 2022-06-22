Triple-digit heat continues with slight chance of rain in Eastern counties

The heat wave marches on! This will be the 17th triple-digit day, and it's only the second day of Summer.

With the heat ridge locked in expect plenty of sunshine and heat today with highs flirting with a record that has been around for 122 years.

We will be on the lookout for the Gulf breeze setting off isolated showers along the coastal plains.

There is a slight chance they could reach our eastern counties late in the afternoon. The showers will be isolated and will not last too long.

The heat gets worse later this week and into the weekend.

We may have a pattern change to look forward to early next week that could open the door for minor heat relief and rain.

