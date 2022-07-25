Triple digit heat continues as highs near record territory again

It's a new week and more heat is on the way! The triple-digit total continues to climb. Highs will be near record territory again.

The dome of stability will not move so more of the same weather pattern as the rain stays away, and the hot spell marches on.

With the current drought, extreme heat, and gusty winds in the forecast the fire danger will be high for much of the week. No outdoor burning is allowed across every inch of Central Texas.

The heat will continue but the door may open a little for a few showers by the weekend.

Image 1 of 2

