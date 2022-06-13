Triple digit temperature streak continues, possible record highs

It's a new week and the heat marches on!

At least temperatures won't be as hot as the weekend but they will still be challenging records and adding to the triple-digit tally. This will be the 9th one this year and the 8th in a row.

Take care of your body and help it stay cool.

Hydrate, take breaks, and wear light-colored clothing.

Some relief will come with a nice breeze to enjoy in the shade and the humidity will drop off later in the day.

The heat dome is shifting east which may be enough to get us out of the 100s and open the door for rain.

If you have to be out, be smart and be prepared. Recommendations from Austin-Travis County EMS include:

Hydrate ahead of time and often while you’re outside

Take breaks in the shade

Wear loose, light-colored clothes

Wear a hat and sunscreen

Wear proper shoes so you don’t burn your feet

Austin-Travis County medics say they see an uptick in heat-related emergencies, so it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion, which include:

Heavy sweating

Elevated heart rate

Dizziness/nausea/vomiting

Cold, clammy skin

Signs of more serious heat stroke include:

Hot, dry skin

Altered mental state/speech/behavior

Possible unconsciousness

Body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit

