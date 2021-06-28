Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina coast

Tropical Depression Four has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danny off the Carolina coast, just hours before it's expected to make landfall.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, an Air Force Hurricane Hunter plane found winds of 40 mph. The storm was about 45 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina and producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms west of its exposed center of circulation.

A tropical storm warning extends from Edisto Beach to the South Santeee River.

Forecasters say the storm will continue moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph, putting it over the coast of southern South Carolina or Georgia later this evening.

The NHC says a few inches of rain are possible along the coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina through tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a 40-percent chance of strengthening as it moves west.

Advertisement

LINK: Forecast and models on MyFoxHurricane.com

