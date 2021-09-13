Tropical Storm Nicholas: Heavy rain expected in southeast Texas

A flash flood watch is in effect for several southeast Texas counties as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Gulf Coast.

The tropical storm formed in the Southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, making it the 14th named storm during the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is likely to bring very heavy rain to southeast Texas beginning midday today extending through tonight and into early Tuesday.

Nicholas could also bring occasional winds gusting above 40 mph, and even isolated tornadoes are possible through the day today.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, Nicholas is located about 40 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. It has maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicholas has been drifting toward the north-northwest near 5 mph and should move northward later Monday at a faster forward speed. It is forecast to turn north-northeastward on Tuesday.

Weakening is anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday while Nicholas moves over land, according to the NHC.

Periods of heavy rain leading to the potential for flash flooding remain the primary concern for the Houston area.

More than a dozen school districts canceled classes on Monday due to Nicholas, and some districts have already announced closures for Tuesday. Click here for a list.

As a precaution, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state resources to be placed on standby along the length of the Texas Gulf Coast.

"We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe," Abbott said in a statement. "I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding."

Among the state resources placed on standby were air and boat rescue teams and emergency medical groups.

CURRENT WATCHES/WARNINGS

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area except for Montgomery County through 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

- Port Aransas to San Luis Pass Texas

- Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, and Matagorda Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

- Port Aransas to Freeport Texas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

- Mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island Texas

- Barra el Mezquital to the U.S./Mexico border

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

- Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Aransas Texas

- San Luis Pass Texas to Rutherford Beach Louisiana, including Galveston Bay

- Baffin Bay and Corpus Christi Bay

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

- East of High Island Texas to Sabine Pass

HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED IN HOUSTON AREA

As Tropical Storm Nicholas moves toward the Houston area, it is expected to be a significant rainmaker for the area.

Current forecasts are showing between two to six inches, with locally heavier amounts of rain possible along the coast.

Be aware as the storm arrives, heavy downpours should be expected along with the threat of serious flash flooding. Use extreme caution on the roadways, especially at night. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Computer models indicate that we may begin to dry out a bit by Wednesday and Thursday.

