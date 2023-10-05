Philippe to begin impacting Bermuda Thursday before rain, wind arrives in New England this weekend

After lashing Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands with heavy rain and strong winds, Tropical Storm Philippe is continuing its northward journey on a path that will bring storm impacts to Bermuda later on Thursday and then eventually bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of New England and Atlantic Canada this weekend.

Most of Maine is included in Philippe's forecast cone , including Bangor , Bar Harbor and Houlton .

As Philippe makes its approach to New England it will interact with a storm system sweeping across the U.S. that’s expected to arrive in the Northeast around the same time.

Widespread rain is expected in the region when the two systems begin to interact with one another.

Where is Tropical Storm Philippe?

Philippe is located just over 500 miles south of Bermuda, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said heavy rain expected to begin later Thursday, with storm-related impacts expected to arrive on Thursday night. Philippe has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with some higher gusts.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Bermuda, which means tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39-73 mph) are likely within the warning area within 36 hours.

Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches are expected through Friday in Bermuda, according to the NHC. They noted that these rainfall amounts may result in scattered flash flooding.

Where is Tropical Storm Philippe going?

Tropical Storm Philippe is moving north at about 10 mph, and the NHC said that general motion is expected to continue with an increase in its forward speed expected through Saturday. On that track, the center of Philippe will pass near Bermuda on Friday and then approach the New England and Atlantic Canada coasts on Saturday.

What are expected New England impacts from Tropical Storm Philippe?

Those in Phillppe’s path should prepare for multiple weather-related threats including flash flooding, power outages and dangerous surf along the coast.

The FOX Forecast Center said Philippe will likely not be a fully tropical cyclone by the time it approaches New England. Instead, Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Saturday as it becomes absorbed into a low-pressure system associated with the fall storm system marching across the eastern U.S.

Because of that, impacts are expected well outside the forecast cone.

As Tropical Storm Philippe continues moving north, a storm system in the middle of the country will continue its journey to the east.

Heavy rain will be ongoing ahead of Philippe’s center by Friday, and the cold front charging across the U.S. will be getting stronger as it approaches the East Coast.

As Philippe gets closer to New England and the Northeast by the weekend, the front will also be sweeping off the coast. This will lead to heavy rain across the Northeast and New England this weekend as the region feels the effects of both systems.

The flash flood risk has increased in the Northeast and New England as the ground is already heavily saturated from an extremely wet summer. The highest risk lies from eastern New York State to Maine.

Portions of Maine, Vermont , northern New York state and the White Mountains in New Hampshire could pick up 3-5 inches with some locally higher amounts. Meanwhile, wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph along coastal Maine and even stronger along Nova Scotia.

Phillips is expected to weaken and as it moves farther inland and conditions should improve in the Northeast early next week.

New tropical disturbance to emerge off Africa

Things remain quiet elsewhere across the tropical Atlantic Ocean for now, but the NHC says there is a chance that a potential tropical disturbance expected to move off Africa could develop into a tropical system.

The NHC said the tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa by Friday.

After that, some slow development is possible as it moves westward to west-northwest across the eastern Atlantic.

The NHC is giving the system a low chance of developing over the next week.

