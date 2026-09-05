No. 5 Texas Longhorns rolls past Texas State 59-7 in season opener

The Brief No. 5 Texas opened the season with a dominant 59-7 win over Texas State. Arch Manning threw four touchdown passes as the Longhorns led 35-7 at halftime. Texas improved to 1-0 and will host Ohio State next week.



Texas, ranked No. 5 nationally, opened its season with a dominant 59-7 victory over Texas State on Saturday, giving the Longhorns a strong start before next week’s match-up against Ohio State.

Arch Manning leads Texas past Texas State

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 14: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

What we know:

The game marked the first meeting between the schools since 1930, a gap of 96 years. Texas State fans traveled roughly 30 miles to Austin and filled the area around Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with maroon and gold.

The Longhorns quickly took control behind quarterback Arch Manning, who connected with Ryan Wingo and Connor Caffey for first-quarter touchdowns. Texas led 21-0 after the opening period and extended its advantage to 35-7 by halftime.

Texas dominates from the opening quarter

Manning added two more touchdown passes in the third quarter, including a 20-yard score to Caffey and a 13-yard touchdown to running back Quintrevion Wisner. Texas led 49-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Texas State’s lone touchdown came late in the second quarter on a 4-yard run by DeShawn Jackson.

Dig deeper:

The Longhorns added a field goal and a late touchdown in the fourth quarter. James Simon scored Texas’ final touchdown on a 7-yard run with 2:08 remaining.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 28: Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Texas Longhorns on October 28, 2023, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Joh Expand

Texas State entered the game hoping to challenge its heavily favored opponent, with fans warning others not to underestimate the Bobcats. But the Longhorns’ offense and defense proved too much throughout the afternoon.

Texas improved to 1-0. Texas State fell to 0-1.

The Longhorns will face Ohio State next week in Austin.