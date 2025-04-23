Uvalde flash flooding: 2 drivers rescued from floodwaters

article

The Brief Heavy rain in Uvalde led to flash flooding on Wednesday. Two drivers had to be rescued. Parts of Uvalde saw 2 to 4 inches of rain between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.



Fire crews in Uvalde worked overnight to save drivers trapped in flash floods.

Uvalde Flash Flooding

What we know:

Fire crews responded to a call for a vehicle trapped in floodwaters on County Road in Rancho Encino.

During that rescue, firefighters received another call for a swift water rescue on Puccini Lane for another vehicle that was trapped.

Both drivers were saved.

The flooding in the area forced many roads to close and Uvalde CISD canceled bus drop-off in Rancho Encino and Deer Valley.

Estimated rain totals from the National Weather Service show parts of Uvalde receiving 2 to 4 inches of rain from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Harry Luna from Batesville, Texas

Bursts of high winds also caused damage on Wednesday.