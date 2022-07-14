Very hot temperatures continue, isolated showers possible

So you're telling me there is a chance of rain?

It's looking more and more likely we will finish the day with scattered showers and storms.

Before the cooling rain moves in we will be under a HEAT ADVISORY again until 8 pm. Highs heading for the 100s with heat indices around 105 to 108 for several straight hours.

Look on the bright side we will keep temperatures below record levels, and we have rain to look forward to late in the day. An impulse of energy will provide adequate lift to get the clouds to tower into storms.

The timing of the rain will be between 5 and 10 pm this evening. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

