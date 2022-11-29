Warm spell ends with another cold front tonight

Another warm one is on the weather menu before the next cold front arrives tonight.

Today will get off to a cloudy and dreary start but will look much better by the afternoon with a heavy dose of sunshine.

Then you factor in a strong southwesterly wind and we will finish the day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Don't get used to it because a cold front enters the picture tonight ending the warm spell.

Back to jacket weather by morning with lows in the 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

No rain with this front it will just be a dry and windy one.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

