Warmer temps today but Winter-like chill, rain to return

Soak up the nice weather today along with the warmer temps because it will all go away as we get closer to the weekend.

Highs today will be nearing 60 for the first time in a week with beautiful sunshine.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is tracking three Pacific Lows and two cold fronts that will bring back the Winter-like chill and rounds of rain in the next week.

