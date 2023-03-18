Central Texas weather: Chilly temperatures this weekend, but Spring on the way

Gillespie County woke up to a rain-snow mix while the rest of Central Texas had a little cold drizzle to kick off our Saturday.

Temperatures this morning are chilly, in the mid to upper 40s. We will warm up into the mid to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow is a copy-and-paste with low humidity and northerly winds at 5-15.

Spring begins on Monday. Monday will be our coolest day of the week, with lows in the upper 30s downtown and possibly freezing temperatures in the Hill Country.

Luckily after a chilly spring day, temperatures start to spring back up.

