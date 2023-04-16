Sunday is going to be a picture-perfect day for Central Texas.

Temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s with low humidity and clear blue skies.

The only downside is it will be a bit breezy with northeast winds at 15-20 and gusts of 30 mph.

We have another day of 70s and sunshine Monday before a soggy stretch arrives.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.