Central Texas weather: Clear, sunny Sunday, Monday with soggy stretch ahead
AUSTIN, Texas - Sunday is going to be a picture-perfect day for Central Texas.
Temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s with low humidity and clear blue skies.
The only downside is it will be a bit breezy with northeast winds at 15-20 and gusts of 30 mph.
We have another day of 70s and sunshine Monday before a soggy stretch arrives.
