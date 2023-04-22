Happy Earth Day!

We have clear skies to kick off our Saturday. This afternoon we will warm up to about 80.

Most of the day will be very nice, but we do have a chance of storms tonight. Some storms could turn severe.

Our main threats are gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding. Stay weather aware.

