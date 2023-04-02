Central Texas weather: Isolated to scattered severe storms possible

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible late this afternoon and into this evening.

Large, up to tennis ball-sized hail and strong 60 mph straight-line winds are our main threats. However, an isolated tornado can not be completely ruled out, but the threat is low. The flash flood risk is near zero.

Recent model runs have consistently formed thunderstorms near the Travis/Bastrop County line with more isolated formation in western Williamson County and northern Burnet County. The storms could initially have a tornado threat as they are forming well ahead of the dry line, will be surface based and potentially rotating as upper level conditions become more conducive to rotating storms. The good news is that the storms should produce the worst of their severe weather north.

Make sure you are staying weather aware and have a plan in place.

Today we will warm up into the mid-80s. Tomorrow will be even hotter with a high of about 90 which could tie the record of 90 set in 2017.

Hot temperatures continue Tuesday before a cold front arrives Wednesday. Then our temperatures decrease, and rain chances increase for the rest of the week.

