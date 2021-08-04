What are the wildfire risks for the Texas Hill Country?

As wildfires burn across much of the western United States, it’s important to remember that those fires can happen in Texas. Almost 10 years ago wildfires burned through parts of Steiner Ranch and Oak Hill burning several homes.

The good news, according to Luke Kanclerz, a wildland fire analyst in the predictive services department at the Texas A & M Forest Service, the likelihood of significant large wildfires occurring in the hills just west of Austin are very low.

"It’s a low probability of having those long duration catastrophic fires that we see out west. That’s mainly because of the fuel type that’s in that area."

The trees that dominate the central Texas Hill Country are mainly junipers. Those trees can burn, especially in very dry conditions, but they are not as prone to explosive and extreme fires as the pine seen in California and most western states.

The other mitigating factor is the rocky soil which makes it difficult for grass to get a foothold and grow. With less grass fuel to burn, fires have less opportunity to get into the tops of the trees which keeps them from becoming explosive, fast moving fires.

"You need really high winds to push the fire along and allow it to transition into the crown of the juniper," says Kanclerz, "and that is just not typical for the Capitol region and the areas west of Austin."

This is all great news for central Texas. Not being prone to large wildfires is a good position to be in. But Texas certainly is prone to smaller wildfires, which if they start in the wrong place can be just as destructive, if on a smaller scale.

"It only takes one fire, it can be ten acres, but it can impact 100 homes and put those families at risk," says Kanclerz, "the size of the fire definitely can have an impact, but it’s more or less where that fire occurs."

Hilly terrain with few access points and rough roads can make fires very difficult to access. Thankfully central Texas, especially near Austin is pretty accessible with an overall good road network.

The other fire factor is moisture, which this year has not been an issue. However drought years, like 2011, can change the script very quickly.

Kanclerz encourages anyone living in the Hill Country to make sure their house is surrounded by enough defensible space in case of a wildfire. Defensible space will help fire crews get easy access to your house to fight any fires that could form.

