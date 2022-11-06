2022 Midterm Elections: Texas House representative races

The Texas House of Representatives is the lower house of the Texas Legislature.

There are 150 members and each serves two-year terms.

Below is a list of some races in Central Texas.

State Representative, District 19

Ellen Troxclair (R)

Pam Baggett (D)

State Representative, District 20

Terry M. Wilson (R)

Raul Camacho (D)

State Representative, District 45

Michelle M. Lopez (R)

Erin Zwiener (D)

State Representative, District 46

Sam Strasser (R)

Sheryl Cole (D)

Thomas Kost (L)

State Representative, District 47

Rob McCarthy (R)

Vikki Goodwin (D)

State Representative, District 48

Donna Howard (D)

Daniel Jerome McCarthy (L)

State Representative, District 49

Katherine Griffin (R)

Gina Hinojosa (D)

J. David Roberson (L)

State Representative, District 50

Victor Johnson (R)

James Talarico (D)

Ted Brown (L)

State Representative, District 51

Robert Reynolds (R)

Maria Luisa "Lulu" Flores (D)

State Representative, District 52

Caroline Harris (R)

Luis Echegaray (D)

State Representative, District 73

Carrie Isaac (R)

Justin Calhoun (D)

State Representative, District 136

Michelle Evans (R)

John H. Bucy III (D)

Burton Culley (L)