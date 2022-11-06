2022 Midterm Elections: Texas House representative races
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas House of Representatives is the lower house of the Texas Legislature.
There are 150 members and each serves two-year terms.
Below is a list of some races in Central Texas.
Click on a candidate's name to learn more about them.
State Representative, District 19
Ellen Troxclair (R)
Pam Baggett (D)
State Representative, District 20
Terry M. Wilson (R)
Raul Camacho (D)
State Representative, District 45
Michelle M. Lopez (R)
Erin Zwiener (D)
State Representative, District 46
Sam Strasser (R)
Sheryl Cole (D)
Thomas Kost (L)
State Representative, District 47
Rob McCarthy (R)
Vikki Goodwin (D)
State Representative, District 48
Donna Howard (D)
Daniel Jerome McCarthy (L)
State Representative, District 49
Katherine Griffin (R)
Gina Hinojosa (D)
J. David Roberson (L)
State Representative, District 50
Victor Johnson (R)
James Talarico (D)
Ted Brown (L)
State Representative, District 51
Robert Reynolds (R)
Maria Luisa "Lulu" Flores (D)
State Representative, District 52
Caroline Harris (R)
Luis Echegaray (D)
State Representative, District 73
Carrie Isaac (R)
Justin Calhoun (D)