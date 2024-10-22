46,000 in Travis Co. vote on first day of early voting

The Brief More than 46,000 voters in Travis County cast their votes on the first day of early voting. Early voting numbers in the county surpassed day one totals in 2020 and 2016 Early voting in Texas runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1



Travis County voters turned out in droves Monday for the first day of early voting in the 2024 general election.

The 46,611 voters Monday was almost 11,000 more than first-day voters in 2020. The 2020 election saw 35,784 cast a ballot on the first day of early voting in Travis County. In 2016, the number of early votes on the first day was 35,066.

The first-day voters account for around five percent of the registered voters in the county.

Texas early voting dates and poll locations

Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the Nov. 5, 2024 election begins on Oct. 21 and ends on Nov. 1.

Visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

Early voting hours are generally 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but may vary depending on the day of the week and the location.

Where do I vote? How to find your precinct

Your assigned polling place is based on where you live. Visit your county's election page for the polling locations and sample ballots.

You will also be able to find election day voting locations by visiting the state's webpage , which will be populated with voting sites a few days before election day. Or, you may want to contact the Election Official for State and County Elections in your county.

County Election Information

Travis County

Williamson County

Hays County

Bastrop County | Bell County | Bexar County | Blanco County | Burnet County | Comal County | Hays County | Lee County | Milam County | Travis County | Williamson County

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.