Incumbent Michael Cloud wins US House District 27 seat

Incumbent Michael Cloud has won his race to continue to represent Texas' 27th Congressional District.

Cloud beat Democrat Tanya Lloyd, according to a projection from the Associated Press.

Congressman Cloud has represented the district since 2018. He is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability in the 118th Congress, and was selected to serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Cloud is a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Related article

Texas’s 27th Congressional District covers 14 counties, stretching from Texas' Gulf Coast to Bastrop County.

More Election Coverage

FOX 7 Austin takes a look at key races across Texas. Click here.