Congressman Michael McCaul reelected to 11th term for District 10

The Brief Michael McCaul has been reelected to Texas' 10th Congressional District. McCaul has represented the district since 2005. McCaul became the first Texan to chair the Foreign Affairs Committee.



Michael McCaul has been reelected to represent Texas' 10th District in Congress, according to an AP projection.

McCaul defeated Democrat Theresa Boisseau and Independent Jeff Miller.

It will be McCaul's 11th term in Congress.

The 10th Congressional District includes areas from Lake Travis to the Brazos Valley.

Congressman McCaul previously served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, and at the beginning of the 118th Congress, he became the first Texan to chair the Foreign Affairs Committee.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Rep. Michael McCaul speaks as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on The Biden Administration's Priorities for U.S. Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2021

Prior to Congress, Congressman McCaul served as Chief of Counterterrorism and National Security in the U.S. Attorney's office, Western District of Texas, and led the Joint Terrorism Task Force charged with detecting, deterring, and preventing terrorist activity. McCaul also served as Texas Deputy Attorney General under current U.S. Senator John Cornyn, and he served as a federal prosecutor in the Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section in Washington, DC.