Paxton vs. Talarico: Where They Stand on the Border

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Democrats and Republicans have long held strong, differing viewpoints on immigration and border security and those differences are still apparent in the Texas Senate race, with Republican Ken Paxton known for defending the state's enforcement of its own border policies and Democrat James Talarico calling for federal reform.

As attorney general, Paxton defended Texas' approach to border security

Big picture view:

As attorney general, Paxton led numerous lawsuits against the Biden administration in an effort to defend state-level laws and policies surrounding border enforcement. When federal officials sought access to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass amid elevated migrant crossings, he spearheaded the state's legal resistance. Paxton also sued the Biden administration for cutting and destroying razor wire placed by Texas law enforcement.

He was also at the forefront of the state's fight to enact Senate Bill 4, which allows state and local agencies to handle border enforcement.

More recently, Paxton was endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council and has promised to support President Donald Trump's border agenda.

Talarico wants a defined pathway to citizenship

The other side:

On the other side of the debate, Talarico advocates for an approach centered on comprehensive federal reform. He has called his stance on immigration "a lock on the door and a welcome mat out front," arguing that border security must have strict border screenings and viable paths to citizenship for immigrant workers and families.

In the Texas Legislature, Talarico voted against Senate Bill 4 and House Bill 7, which created a state border protection unit. He has called for better resources at official ports of entry to better detect illegal drugs moving across the border. He's also called for an overhaul of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying agents should prioritize the deportation of criminals, gang members and human traffickers.

What's next:

Both candidates argue their approach addresses the root of the problem, but their solutions point in opposite directions. Paxton has pledged to use his seat to back Donald Trump’s border policies and support state-level enforcement initiatives. Talarico, meanwhile, has repeatedly argued that politicians should "finally fix this problem instead of grandstanding on it," promising to push for comprehensive federal legislation that pairs border screening with modernized immigration pathways.