Millions of Texas voters have cast their ballots and at 7 p.m. we will get a look at our first results.

Texans decided on dozens of races, from the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to a high-dollar senate showdown between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred and several others that impact their communities.

You can watch the live results as they come in below.

We also have a larger look at the race and what it all means at fox7austin.com/election.

Presidential Election Results - Texas

U.S. Senate Election Results - Texas

U.S. House Election Results - Texas

Texas House Election Results

Texas Senate Election Results

Texas Supreme Court

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Texas State Board of Education

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Travis County Results

Williamson County Results

Hays County Results