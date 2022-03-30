April 25 is Texas voter registration deadline for primary runoff election

The Texas primary runoff election will be on May 24.

Early voting will be held May 16-20.

Voters handed big victories to both Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke in their respective primaries for Texas governor, so the two men will prepare for a head-to-head matchup in November.

However, it remains undecided after March 1's primary election which Republican and Democratic candidates will advance in a number of statewide and local races - including the key race for attorney general.

Under Texas election law, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election.

The Texas primary runoff election will be on May 24. Under Texas election law, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote to avoid a run off. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

Are you planning on voting in the upcoming primary runoff election in Texas? Did you make sure you are registered to vote?

The last day to register to vote in the May 24 primary runoff election is April 25.

Voters can visit the Am I Registered page on the Texas Secretary of State website to confirm their voter registration status. If you are not registered to vote yet, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office by the April 25 voter registration deadline.

Am I eligible to vote in Texas?

Before registering to vote, it's important to make sure you are eligible.

You are eligible to register to vote within the state of Texas if:

You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

How do I register to vote in Texas?

In Texas, you must complete a voter registration form and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.

You can register to vote by mail or in person. Texas does not offer online voter registration unless you are updating information on your driver's license or state identification online.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, April 25.

To register to vote in person, go to your county's Voter Registrar’s office or contact them for information on when and where to register to vote.

In most Texas counties, the Tax Assessor-Collector is also the Voter Registrar. In some counties, the County Clerk or Elections Administrator registers voters.

To register to vote by mail:

Applications sent by mail must be postmarked by the April 25 voter registration deadline.

Check my Texas voter registration status

If you've voted in past elections, you may already be registered to vote. But if you've changed your name or moved, you may need to take action.

To see if you're already registered to vote, visit the Texas Secretary of State's Am I Registered? page to confirm your voter registration status.

If you've moved to another county, you will need to re-register by following the instructions above.

If you are late to register in your new county, you may be able to vote a "limited" ballot on candidates or issues common between your old and new counties. You may only vote this "limited" ballot after you have moved to your new residence, during the early voting period by personal appearance at the main early voting polling place (not on Election Day) or by mail (if otherwise qualified to vote by mail) and if:

You are a currently registered voter in your former county;

You would be eligible to vote in your former county on Election Day if you were still living in that county;

You have not re-registered in the new county, or, if you have re-registered, the effective date of the new registration will not be effective on or before Election day.

If you feel you qualify to vote on a limited ballot, it is recommended that you contact the office of the Early Voting Clerk in your new county.

If you've moved within your county, notify your county's Voter Registrar in writing of your new address. There are several ways to do this:

Correct your current voter registration certificate on the back and return it to the Voter Registrar.

Fill out a new voter registration application form and check the "change" box.

When you apply for or change your Texas driver’s license, change your voter information at the same time.

As long as you reside in the same county, you can change your information online at the Secretary of State’s Voter Registration Name/Address Change website. The screen will prompt you through the process and the changes that you make will be forwarded to your county Voter Registrar for processing. You will be mailed a new certificate with your new address and be able to vote in your new precinct 30 days after you submitted your change. If you miss the 30-day deadline to change information on your voter registration certificate, you may vote in your former precinct as long as you still reside in the political subdivision conducting the election.

If you've changed your name, notify your county Voter Registrar in writing of the change. There are several ways to do this:

Correct your current voter registration certificate on the back and return it to the Voter Registrar

Fill out a new voter registration application form and check the "change" box;

When you apply for or change your Texas driver’s license, change your voter information at the same time; or

As long as you reside in the same county, you can change your information online at the Secretary of State’s Voter Registration Name/Address Change website. The screen will prompt you through the process, and the changes that you make will be forwarded to your county Voter Registrar for processing.

Important dates for May 24 primary runoff election

Monday, April 25: Deadline to register to vote in Texas for the primary runoff election

Friday, May 13: Last day to apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not postmarked)

Monday, May 16: In-person early voting begins for the primary runoff election

Friday, May 20: Last day for in-person early voting for the primary runoff election

Tuesday, May 24: 2022 Texas Primary Runoff Election Day

Tuesday, May 24: Last day to receive Ballot by Mail

___

MORE HEADLINES:

2022 Texas Governor election: Abbott versus Beto

Texas Attorney General primary results: Ken Paxton forced into runoff

Texas launches statewide online mail-in-ballot tracker for voters

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter