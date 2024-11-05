LIVE: US House of Representatives election results

All 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives are up for election Tuesday night as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of the lower chamber of Congress.

Representatives are elected to two-year terms and serve a specific district in their state. The number of representatives per state is set by that state's population.

Texas boasts the second-largest delegation to the House of Representatives with 38, behind only California's 52.

Representatives introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.

Currently, the House consists of 220 Republicans and 212 Democrats. Three seats are currently vacant following the resignation of Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) and the deaths of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) and Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.).

Each party has its own leadership team.

The House, as a chamber, elects a speaker that serves as the presiding officer of the House and is second in line to succeed the president.

The current speaker of the house is Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.).