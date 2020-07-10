Expand / Collapse search

Sweet potato nacho recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Throughout the pandemic, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has been using pantry staples and items from local businesses to make some delicious recipes.

This week, Tierra is using items from Siete Family Foods, a Mexican-American food brand that started in Texas and offers grain-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free products. Tierra got more details about the business from co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Veronica Garza.

Digital Extra: Siete Family Foods

Tierra Neubaum talks with Veronica Garza, Co-Founder &amp; Chief Innovation Officer at Siete Family Foods about what the Siete Team has been doing during the pandemic and what's next for the company.

Find out more recipes and more on Siete at its website.