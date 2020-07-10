Sweet potato nacho recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

Throughout the pandemic, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has been using pantry staples and items from local businesses to make some delicious recipes.

This week, Tierra is using items from Siete Family Foods, a Mexican-American food brand that started in Texas and offers grain-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free products. Tierra got more details about the business from co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Veronica Garza.

Find out more recipes and more on Siete at its website.