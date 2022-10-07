3-wheel autocycles rolling down Austin streets during ACL 2022

The streets will be bustling this weekend during weekend one of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Also on the streets, Austinites and festival goers might see a strange sight, Polaris's Slingshot, which is in town to enjoy the fest and all that Austin has to offer.

There will be a two-day group Slingshot ride that will culminate at the festival on Saturday night.

Friday night, Slingshot riders will be cruising down Sixth Street, hitting Rainey Street and rolling up and down S. Congress just before sunset. On Saturday, Slingshot riders will drive a popular motorcycle loop just east of Lake Travis.

