Austin homes, designers showcased in Tribeza's Interiors Tour

Homes and the work of some of Austin's most talented designers will be showcased in Tribeza's Interiors Tour.

The 8th annual event takes place on Sunday, January 22 and gives people a chance to look inside some amazing homes around town to get inspiration for their own houses.

Seven homes and seven designers will be featured on the tour. They are as follows:

Britt Design Group l 4705 Island Cove

HouseMill Design l 3002 Bridle Path

Glynis Wood Interiors l 1714 Cromwell Hill

CG&S Design-Build l 406 Riley Road

Amity Worrel & Co. l 4601 Richmond Avenue

Kopfer Taylor Interiors l 1717 Norris Road

Avery Cox Design l 1313 West 12th Street

The tour is self-guided and self-paced and tickets and more information can be found here.