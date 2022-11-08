Expand / Collapse search

Party for a purpose with Fork Cancer

By
Published 
Updated 10:05AM
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Fork Cancer event helps support local patients, cancer research

Fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society will take place this Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Belmont.

AUSTIN, Texas - Enjoy good food and music for a great cause this Thursday, Nov. 10, at Fork Cancer at The Belmont.

This annual event raises money for the American Cancer’s Society, including Community Transportation grants to Central Texans who need transportation to and from life-saving cancer treatment.

Fork Cancer features 15 food partners serving small plates of Austin's best cuisine, entertainment, and a silent auction with prizes from local businesses, artists, experiences, and more.

Fork Cancer fundraiser features local businesses including Trovador Customs

Enjoy food, live music, and a silent auction at Fork Cancer, benefitting the American Cancer Society, this Thursday at The Belmont.

There will also be entertainment by Mark Lentzman from Exodus Sound Co, The Not Brothers Band, and Kalu and the Electric Joint.

Tickets are $95 for general admission or $150 for a 2-ticket bundle. To purchase tickets, click here.

Fork Cancer is aiming to raise $280,000 in funds for the American Cancer Society.

The money they raised will be used to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support.