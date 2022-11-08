Party for a purpose with Fork Cancer

Enjoy good food and music for a great cause this Thursday, Nov. 10, at Fork Cancer at The Belmont.

This annual event raises money for the American Cancer’s Society, including Community Transportation grants to Central Texans who need transportation to and from life-saving cancer treatment.

Fork Cancer features 15 food partners serving small plates of Austin's best cuisine, entertainment, and a silent auction with prizes from local businesses, artists, experiences, and more.

There will also be entertainment by Mark Lentzman from Exodus Sound Co, The Not Brothers Band, and Kalu and the Electric Joint.

Tickets are $95 for general admission or $150 for a 2-ticket bundle. To purchase tickets, click here.

Fork Cancer is aiming to raise $280,000 in funds for the American Cancer Society.

The money they raised will be used to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support.