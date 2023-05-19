Free movement and meditation event on Lady Bird Lake for Mental Health Awareness Month

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and a few local brands are joining forces to honor mental health with an evening of movement and mindfulness in nature.

Movement & Meditation for Mental Health is a free event taking place May 31 at the Rowing Dock on Stratford Drive.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. with an hour of free kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddle boarding for people who register.

Then, attendees can enjoy sips, snacks from Mayawell, Richards’s Rainwater, FitJoy and Bearded Brothers as well as acupressure jewelry by Dr. Baraah Attal, DACM.

After that, it's time to roll out your mat for mindful movement and meditation with ATX Yoga Girl, Cynthia Bernard.

The event is free but tickets are required. You can register online here.

