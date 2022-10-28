Halloween recipe ideas from FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum

AUSTIN, Texas - Halloween is coming up, and it's perfect timing for a holiday treat.
From TikTok's viral "butter board" to mummy dogs and ghost toast, FOX 7's Tierra Neubaum has all of this year's Halloween recipe trends.
Butter Board
Butter board recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum
If you missed the new food board trend on TikTok, don't worry! Tierra shows you how to make your own butter board.
Mummy Dogs
Mummy dogs recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum
Looking for a fun Halloween recipe for your party? Tierra has a quick and easy idea.
Halloween Rice Krispies Treats, Ghost Toast, and More
Halloween recipe ideas from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum
Looking for something fun to make that's spooky and good to eat? Tierra has got you covered with a few ideas.