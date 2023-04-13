Handbuilt Motorcycle Show will feature 150+ motorcycles, live music, art, and more

Revival Cycles is presenting the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show this weekend, April 14 to 16, at the Austin-American Statesman building on Congress Ave.

More than 25,000 people are expected to head to the event to check out more than 150 motorcycles, cars, hot rods and more.

The family-friendly event also features interactive art, live music, a Wall Of Death, and kid's obstacle course.

The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show is an inspiring showcase of works from builders and craftsmen that combine knowledge, skill, and ingenuity to create one-of-a-kind truly hand-built machines.

The one-of-a-kind show presents an exciting and rare opportunity to see custom builds, meet designers, and experience art created by some of the most knowledgeable and skilled builders worldwide.

The expo displays the beauty of what can be created by hand, from welders to leather makers, engine gurus, and metal tinkerers.

For more information and tickets to the event, click here. Children under 12 get in free.